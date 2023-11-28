Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigel Farage and Nella Rose argued over the sensitive subject of cultural appropriation during Tuesday (28 November) night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The former Ukip leader and the YouTuber have already clashed about politics during their first week in camp, with Fred Sirieix also fighting Nigel on Brexit.

Another divisive topic came up on Tuesday, when discussion turned to the way that many members of the camp said the word “water” in a Patois accent.

Nigel complained, claiming that if a white person was to say the word in that accent, they’d be accused of “cultural appropriation”.

“They criticise when suits,” he said, with Nella replying: “What do you mean, Nigel?”

He responded: “If a white person does a Black accent, that’s considered to be a crime, that they should be cancelled for it.”

“It depends in what context,” Nella explained. “If you’re taking the p***, then you’re taking the p***. If you’re not, then you’re not.”

“Sort of ‘can’t win’ territory,” Nigel replied. “Nah, it just depends on the context,” she said.

Nella told Nigel that ‘you can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume’ (ITV)

Nigel was unconvinced, however, and insisted: “It’s like when you go to a fancy dress party dressed as something and now the press will say it’s cultural appropriation.”

“Like what?” Nella said. “If you were to do Blackface, it is wrong.”

“Dressed as a Mexican, or whatever it is,” Nigel replied, to which Nella said: “Yeah, because you can’t use somebody’s culture as a costume [for] fancy dress. The Mexican outfit is tradition to them. That’s been in their culture for decades. That’s why in America, they don’t dress up as Native Americans, because it’s not a joke.”

Shaking his head, Nigel said: “I don’t know what the rules are… There just seems to be this most enormous confusion about what you can and can’t do, can and can’t wear.”

Speaking to Jamie Lynn Spears after the discussion, Nella said: “It doesn’t bother me, because I expect it from him.” However, she said that she was “saddened and disappointed” by the comments.

Farage said that there was ‘confusion’ over what was acceptable (ITV)

The other campmates discussed the conversation between Nella and Nigel, with EastEnders star Danielle Harold saying that she’d found some of the comments Nigel had made about immigrants to be “inhumane”. She then praised Nella for the way she handled herself in the discussion.

Nella was soon voted to do the day’s challenge, with Nigel attempting to reconcile as she told him that the public must like her if they were voting for her to do the challenges, which was good as they “make up 25 per cent of airtime”.

The politician said he was “jealous” that she’d been voted to take part, but at the end of the episode was chosen – along with Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard – to take on Wednesday’s (29 November) task. Nella was exempt from the challenge, as she was being treated by the camp medic while the results of the vote were declared live on air.

Minutes before, she was shown seeming more at peace with Nigel, saying in a pre-recorded clip: “Nigel’s going to be Nigel at the end of the day. I’m just not going to listen to any of his opinions when it comes to race.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.