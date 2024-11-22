I’m a Celeb viewers baffled by the use of pigeons in latest Bushtucker Trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity viewers have been left perplexed by the inclusion of pigeons in the latest Bushtucker Trial, “The High Street of Horrors.”

BBC Radio One DJ Dean McCullough was again selected to take part in the trial but this time was joined by McFly’s Danny Jones, who jokingly asked: “Fancy going shopping?”

The trial involved Jones and McCullough exploring three fake shops while they attempted to find stars while wading through fish guts, raw meat, bugs and electrical wires. The third shop was called “Sinister Self-Storage” where they had four minutes to find four stars.

However, unlike the usual bugs and lizards that are usually on I’m a Celebrity trials, this particular section on the trial featured pigeons.

Greeted by the sight of the birds, McCullough said: “What in the Trafalgar Square is going on in here?”

Working together, he and Jones picked up four stars, meaning they won eight in total.

However, despite their success, viewers were very confused by the use of pigeons in the task.

“SERIOUSLY WHO IS SCARED OF PIGEONS?” asked one viewer.

“IT’S ONLY PIGEONS,” added another fan.

“I could do this one easy. Absolutely adore pigeons and lizards,” a third said.

Danny Jones on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

This trial though, came with a twist.

Horrified to learn they’d be joining them there, Maura Higgins and Richard Coles, who are in a different and far more luxurious camp also headed down to the Trial area, not knowing what lay in store.

First to arrive were Higgins and Coles. They were greeted by Ant and Dec and asked how they were enjoying the Jungle Junkyard, Higgins revealed: “We’ve had a lovely time… I’m loving it!”

While Coles joked: “I’m really consumed with guilt!”

Ant and Dec explained to the duo that as they successfully got a bed delivered to them from main camp yesterday, they won three portions of food for the junk food buffet. They were also told that the Trial was their next opportunity to continue the charade, as they had to convince Jones and McCullough that they had already taken part in The “Deadly Department Store” to try and win 2 stars for their dinner, but failed.

Maura and Richard both got stuck into the charade, as they covered one another in feathers and molasses and put on their best acting performance. As McCullough and Jones entered, Higgins and Coles looked despondent, as they shared the news that they had won zero stars.

But that wasn’t all, when asked what they faced in there, Richard panicked and described there were “weird Australian birds”, while Ant and Dec tried to keep a straight face.

But there was one more twist to be revealed, as Ant and Dec told Dean and Danny that one of them must go and join Maura and Richard in the Jungle Junkyard, ditching their cosy camp life for one of zero luxury. Maura and Richard are given the choice and decide on McCullough to accompany them, staying in the jungle junkyard until further notice.