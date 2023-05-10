Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa viewers are issuing complaints about the show’s format.

Last year, several of the ITV show’s former contestants returned for an All-Star version, which was pre-recorded in South Africa.

With the show gearing up to a close, two celebrities are leaving each night – and considering there is no viewer vote, the eliminations are being decided by Bushtucker Trials.

In each episode, two sets of contestants face another two in the nightly trials, with the losing duo going home.

However, as the stars are expected to nominate each other for these trials, as opposed to the public, the bigger personalities are going home early. On Monday (8 May), two favourites, Andy Whment and former winner Georgia “Toff” Toffolo, went home after losing their challenge.

The following evening, Joe Swash went home.

“I don’t like this format,” one viewer complained, adding: “Zero input from viewers, contestants being kicked out before others join, or leaving in pairs when individually they should still be in. What’s the point?”

Another wrote: “The show’s already been ruined with the s***ty format,” with an additional fan stating: “I hate this format – not watching anymore.” One fan called the format “rubbish”.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.