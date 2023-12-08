I’m a Celebrity – live: Danielle Harold eliminated from series
Fifth celebrity was sent home on Thursday night
I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’
The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants are finally being eliminated from this year’s series.
We’re onto the final week of the 2023 edition of the realuty show, with the heated arguments and gruesomd Bushtucker Trials set to draw to a close on Sunday (10 December).
A “disappointed” Frankie Dettori became the first celebrity to be sent home, with YouTube star Nella Rose following close behind in the next episode (4 December). The latest star to be eliminated was Danielle Harold, leaving Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson, Nigel Farage, Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes as the final five.
Their respective departures follow Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.
Meanwhile, there have been several clashes, with viewers growing tired of First Dates star Fred Sirieix’s “unbearable” treatment of Josie Gibson before his elimination on Tuesday (5 December).
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
The remaining celebrities are expected to be voted out nightly until Sunday (10 December), although there might be an unexpected reprieve from the evictions due to the premature departures of Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears.
Dannielle Harold had nothing negative to say about her campmates, saying she is glad she was on this year’s series as she was a fan of every single contestant. Addressing the controversy surrounding the inclusion of GB News host Nigel Farage, she added: “Even Mr Farage.”
Danielle Harold has been voted off!
Fifth star voted off I’m a Celebrity 2023 as finale nears
Next star to leave ITV jungle revealed by Ant and Dec
Tony’s recalling how he got a role in Creed and Creed III.
[I got] a crazy phone call that I thought was a wind up. I said, ‘I’ve never acted in my life’. Before I knew it the director flew in. When I met him I thought, ‘He really wants me to do this. He’s flew all the way from LA.’”
He added:: “The fight scenes were brilliant, I was able to have input. Sly had input, I had input, MBJ [Michael B Jordan] had input… three months we were together doing choreography, Mike hit me once, I clipped him once, but I clipped him on purpose as that’s where he supposedly gets knocked out.”
He added: “Sly was amazing. I met him when I arrived in Philly. He was just sitting there reciting poetry to the screen test. I was about to call him Rock… and said, ‘Mr Stallone!’ He said, ‘Call me Sly.’”
Sam thinks Nigel has stitched him up – and it seems everyone else thinks he did, too.
He says: “Nige, threw me right under the bus. I’m almost certain I didn’t hear him say, ‘Can you watch over it?’”
“That should be fine for a few minutes,” Nigel tells Sam after putting the rice on. Sam then falls asleep – and wakes up and it’s burnt. Uh-oh.
Oh, here we go – it seems like we have kitchen nightmares in store. I thought this was a thing of the past now Fred has gone, but step foreard Sam and Nigel.
Six out of six stars for Sam! “Thanks for having me,” Sam tells Ant and Dec.
Ant and Dec have milked this “Agent Murph” thing dry, haven’t they?
A rare reference to Entrapment on I’m a Celebrity, there, as Sam Thompson channels his inner Catherine Zeta Jones in that laser room.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies