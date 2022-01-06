I’m A Celebrity’s Alli Simpson ‘extremely lucky to be alive’ after diving accident

Alli Simpson has said she is “extremely lucky to be alive” after the Australian actor and singer broke her neck in a diving accident.

On Tuesday (3 January), the 23-year-old, who is singer Cody Simpson’s sister, revealed that the new year was “not off to a great start” in an Instagram post.

Simpson’s caption — accompanied with pictures of herself in hospital — said: “I dove into a shallow pool head first and hit my head on the bottom.”

The incident occurred on New Year’s Eve and resulted in two severe neck fractures. Luckily, Simpson added, no immediate surgery was required and she was sent home to rest with a hard neck brace.

Expressing gratitude, she wrote: “I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal cord.”

“I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since.”

Simpson — who appeared as a contestant on the Australian versions of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! and The Masked Singer — added that she had tested positive for Covid-19 in the same Instagram post.

Thanking doctors and paramedics for “getting me through,” Simpson urged her 1.2 million followers to “stay safe” in 2022 before signing off.

Reacting to the outpouring of love and support on social media on Wednesday (5 January), the Death Link actor said she was overwhelmed by the responses. “I cannot thank every single one of you enough for your kind and thoughtful words,” Simpson added.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Cody Simpson reportedly shared his sister’s post as an Instagram story, writing: “You’re a miracle. I love you and I am so grateful you are safe.”