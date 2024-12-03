Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Coleen Rooney has opened up about how her husband Wayne’s footballing fame has impacted family life with their children.

The 38-year-old I’m a Celebrity contestant, who has been married to the football player turned manager since 2008, revealed that the couple’s eldest son Kai, now 15, previously told Wayne to stop attending his matches as the former England captain would be “swarmed” by fans.

During a discussion about the ups and downs of stardom, her fellow I’m a Celebrity campmate Alan Halsall, who has appeared on Coronation Street since 1998, admitted that “the only time I’ve found it difficult really recently is when I’ve become a father, it’s hard then”.

Coleen agreed that it can be “hard to go on days out” with children due to the attention from the public.

She and Wayne are also parents to Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six.

“Kai told Wayne to stop coming to football games, when he played grassroots [football] tournaments and stuff because he used to get swarmed and he couldn’t even watch the game,” she explained.

open image in gallery Coleen and Wayne Rooney with their eldest son Kai ( Getty Images for Disney+ )

“How do you say to all of these kids, ‘Go away, I’m watching my son?’ Adults, it’s different, you could speak to them. So he [Kai] just said, ‘Oh, Dad, there’s no point you coming because you don’t even watch me play anyway,’ which is sad but it can’t be helped.

“At the same time the fans help you along the way and get you where you are.”

Earlier this week, Coleen was moved to tears when she received letters from her family, who have been watching her stint in the jungle.

open image in gallery Coleen shed a tear as she listened to her message from husband Wayne ( ITV )

“Coleen, I have never missed you so much in my life,” Wayne wrote in his message.

“You’re doing amazing and showing everyone your character of what a wonderful, humble woman you are. I’m so proud of you, and can’t wait to see you. I love you ten, Wayne.”

In another letter, one of her sons joked that “one thing I am not missing is you shouting at me to get up in the morning” but also said that he was “so proud to call you mum”.