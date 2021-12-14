I’m a Celebrity 2021: Winner Danny Miller says he ‘couldn’t afford’ to quit

‘There’s no point in me lying,’ said former soap star

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 14 December 2021 10:30
Comments
Danny Miller wins I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 winner Danny Miller has said he “couldn’t afford” to quit the show.

On Sunday evening (12 December), the former Emmerdale star was crowned the King of the Castle, with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson finishing in second place and The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge in third.

Miller, whose newborn son was born weeks ago, has now said his motivation for competing was to help provide the financial foundation for his baby Albert’s future.

The 30-year-old actor told The Mirror: “I don’t think I realised how hard it was when I signed up… But there’s no point in me lying. The truth is that I wouldn’t have been able to afford to walk away from it.”

He added: “I think it was a mental challenge for me… And as much as I probably did want to leave at some points, it was never an option, because A, I couldn’t afford to do it, and B, I didn’t want to do it. I wanted to finish the journey. I signed up to a show and I wanted to finish the contract.”

Recommended

While the amount of money the I’m a Celebrity contestants earned from going on the show this year hasn’t been confirmed by ITV, it has been reported that Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley – who left the competition early after becoming ill – had been due to earn the most with a fee of £200,000.

Miller’s fee for competing has been estimated to be around £75,000. There is no extra cash prize for winning the show.

Deal or No Deal presenter Noel Edmonds, who went on I’m a Celebrity in 2018, is thought to be the highest-paid contestant of all time with a reported fee of £600,000.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in