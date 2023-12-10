Jump to content

Liveupdated1702229707

I’m a Celebrity final – live: Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson face off to become 2023 winner

The King of the jungle will be crowned tonight

Louis Chilton,Ellie Muir
Sunday 10 December 2023 17:35
I’m a Celebrity 2023 finalists revealed as next star voted off series

The grand final of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is here, with Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson battling it out to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Saturday’s semi-final sawThis Morning’s Josie Gibson depart the camp, leaving ex-boxer Bellew, Made in Chelsea star Thompson and former Ukip politician Farage in the final three.

Farage’s involvement in the series has caused considerable controversy for the ITV reality series, with critics accusing the 59-year-old of having incited xenophobia with his vocal anti-immigration views.

Throughout his time in the jungle, Farage clashed with a number of his fellow campmates, including Thompson and YouTube star Nella Rose, and commentators have attributed a dip in I’m a Celebrity viewership during its launch to the “Farage effect:.

Gibson’s elimination comes after the exits of JLS singer Marvin Humes and ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who finished in fifth and sixth place. Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears meanwhile both independently quit the show last week for medical reasons.

With Bellew having previously dropped into the bottom two, Thompson and Farage are considered the favourites to take home the crown.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs on Sunday 10 December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

1702228439

1702227806

1702227643

1702227573

1702224838

He might not be the favourite, but Tony Bellew has his supporters cheering him on tonight...

Louis Chilton10 December 2023 16:13
1702220311

A look back at the series, including all the contestants who’ve already departed the jungle.

How far we’ve come...

1702218374

Hello! Just a few hours to go until the final begins... here’s a recap of what happened last night

