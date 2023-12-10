Jump to content

Liveupdated1702218758

I’m a Celebrity – live: Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson face off in 2023 grand final

Series is set to come to a close tonight

Louis Chilton,Ellie Muir
Sunday 10 December 2023 14:32
I’m a Celebrity 2023 finalists revealed as next star voted off series

The grand final of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is here, with Nigel Farage, Tony Bellew and Sam Thompson set to face off in a bid to be crowned King of the Jungle.

Saturday’s semi-final sawThis Morning’s Josie Gibson depart the camp, leaving ex-boxer Bellew, Made in Chelsea star Thompson and Ukip politician Farage in the final three.

Farage’s involvement in the series has caused considerable controversy for the ITV reality series, with critics accusing the 59-year-old of having incited xenophobia with his vocal anti-immigration views.

Throughout his time in the jungle, Farage clashed with a number of his fellow campmates, including Thompson and YouTube star Nella Rose.

Gibson’s elimination comes after the exits of JLS singer Marvin Humes and ex-EastEnders star Danielle Harold, who finished in fifth and sixth place. Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears meanwhile both independently quit the show last week for medical reasons.

With Bellew having previously dropped into the bottom two, Thompson and Farage are consider the favourites to take home the crown.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final airs on Sunday 10 December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Hello! Just a few hours to go until the final begins... here’s a recap of what happened last night

I’m a Celebrity 2023: Finalists revealed as next star voted off series

Fourth-placed contestant was announced with one day to go before final

Louis Chilton10 December 2023 14:26

