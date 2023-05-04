I’m a Celebrity viewers repulsed by ‘most disgusting’ Bushtucker Trial

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa horrified viewers on Wednesday (3 May) with a viscerally unpleasant Bushtucker Trial.

The challenge, titled “Flipping Disgusting”, saw contestants Dean Gaffney and Joe Swash drink a variety of blended animal parts, often gagging and regurgitating the liquid.

Among the drinks Gaffney and Swash had to imbibe were mashed-up maggots and blended cow vagina.

At the end of the segment, host Ant McPartlin described the segment as “the most disgusting piece of television I’ve ever been involved with”.

Fans shared their horrified reactions to the trial on social media.

“Omg this drinking trial is the worst ever,” one person wrote.

“Literally fast forwarded the first 18 minutes of #ImACeleb so I didn’t have to watch two grown men be sick,” another remarked.

“Watching Dean and Joe do that trial has put me off my tea,” someone else claimed.

Many praised the segment, however, describing the task – and the contestants’ vomiting – as “hilarious”.

“Howling. Funniest bit of telly I’ve watched in a long time. Disgustingly entertaining,” one fan wrote.

Dean Gaffney on ‘I’m a Celeb' (ITV)

“Give Dean and Joe a spin off show after this, so hilarious, Dean going full exorcist mode,” another joked.

“The FUNNIEST and most DISGUSTING I’m a celeb trial ever,” someone else commented.

“Dean Gaffney puking like a fountain wasn’t something I knew I needed to see but I’m glad I witnessed that TV moment,” one viewer quipped.

I’m a Celebrity... South Africa features an “all-star” line-up of past contestants. Unlike the regular edition of I’m a Celebrity, this series is not filmed live.

New episodes air at 9pm on ITV Monday to Friday.