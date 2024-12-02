I’m a Celebrity’s Richard Coles takes savage swipe at Dean McCullough

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Reverend Richard Coles has left I’m a Celebrity viewers in hysterics with his scathing swipe at Dean McCullough.

The TV personality, who has fast become one of this year’s favourite campmates since becoming a late entrant with Maura Higgins, made a quip at the Radio 1 star’s expense shortly after he left the show.

McCullough was the second campmate to be eliminated from the 2024 series and, in Monday’s highlights show (2 December), the aftermath of his departure was aired on ITV.

Some of the campmates expressed shock at his departure, with Dancing on Ice judge and former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse calling him “the life of the camp” and singer Tulisa stating: “You can definitely feel that Dean has left the camp. It’s almost a little bit too chilled out, dare I say.”

But Coles used the result as an opportunity to poke fun at the furore surrounding McCullough’s efforts in helping out around the camp, asking: “Who’s going to not fetch our water now?”

Earlier in this series, McCullough was tasked with collecting water each day alongside his fellow Radio 1 star Melvin Odoom – but routinely vanished every time the task needed completing.

Odoom complained to his campmates about the situation, saying that the water duties had been a “lone man situation” for him as McCullough was “very good at disappearing” whenever there’s work to be done.

open image in gallery Richard Coles poked fun at Dean McCullough on ‘I’m a Celebrity’ ( ITV )

When McCullough was eventually located and tasked with carrying one pot of water back to camp, he let his fellow stars know just how much he despised the chore.

“I hate doing the water guys. I’ve said it. I’m just gonna have to hold my hands up,” he complained. “It’s an awful job and I hate it and I don’t want to do it anymore... Guys I can’t. It’s not for me.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

This appeared to frustrate McFly singer Danny Jones, who was camp leader at the time. He sternly replied: “Just get on with it, mate.”

After Odoom encouraged McCullough to continue fetching water and the camp advised him to adopt a positive attitude, he replied: “Look, no beef, no drama, I just hate my job.”

Keeping the conversation friendly, Odoom joked: “Listen, your new name is Houdini because you like to disappear.”

open image in gallery Dean McCullough was the second ‘I’m a Celebrity' star to be voted off ( ITV )

Another person who grew annoyed with McCullough during his time on the show was host Ant McPartlin, who admitted that he acted “unprofessionally” when he called the contestant out for his poor effort in one of the Bushtucker Trials.

McCullough himself addressed this interaction upon leaving the jungle, saying that he felt like McPartlin was genuinely cross with him.