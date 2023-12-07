I’m a Celebrity – live: Campmate number dwindles as finale nears
Third celebrity will be eliminated on Tuesday night
I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’
The I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestants are finally being eliminated from this year’s series.
We’re onto the final week of the 2023 edition of the realuty show, with the heated arguments and gruesomd Bushtucker Trials set to draw to a close on Sunday (10 December).
A “disappointed” Frankie Dettori became the first celebrity to be sent home, with YouTube star Nella Rose following close behind in the latest episode (4 December).
Their respective departures follow Grace Dent’s and Jamie Lynn Spears’, who both quit the show on medical grounds earlier this week.
Meanwhile, there have been several clashes, with viewers growing tired of First Dates star Fred Sirieix’s “unbearable” treatment of Josie Gibson before his elimination on Tuesday (5 December).
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.
I’m a Celeb’s Nella Rose speaks out for first time after leaving jungle
Nella Rose spoke out for the first time after being eliminated second on Monday’s episode (4 December).
Appearing on This Morning on Wednesday, the reality TV star reflected on her time in the jungle, particularly her disagreements with First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix and controversial politician Nigel Farage.
“All events are intensified,” she told host Rylan Clark. “I mean, in the jungle, the little bit of drama that happens is a little bit of entertainment.”
I'm a Celeb's Nella Rose speaks out for first time after leaving jungle
YouTuber, who exited the ‘I’m a Celebrity’ camp during Monday night’s episode, said that her argument with First Dates star Fred Sirieix was a ‘big, fat misunderstanding’
And that’s a wrap on another episode! We’ll be back for another dose of jungle commentary tomorrow at 9pm – catch you then!
Nick says he wants Sam to win because “he deserves it – he’s been the life blood of that camp.”
The votes are in...
...and Nick Pickard is the fourth celebrity to be voted out of the jungle!
I’m a Celebrity eliminates fourth contestant
Ant and Dec revealed the most recent famous face to exit the show
Kudos to Nick for preparing a decent meal of possum meat for dinner – plenty of people would have no clue where to start with that! (I am plenty of people.)
Tony’s talking frankly about the failures of Brexit. “I’m not sure Nigel’s being 100 with us,” he admitted in the Bush Telegraph.
The face of pure ecstasy. What a choccy biccy can do!
Dingo dollar success! Josie and Nigel have successfully scored some chocolate digestives for the camp.
Love this for Josie! She’s talking about how she feels like she’s made it after hosting This Morning, and how she loves her life after having her son aged 33. Wholesome content!
Nigel can’t believe how nice people are being to him in camp... I’m guessing plenty of viewers can say the same!
