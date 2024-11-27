I’m a Celebrity’s Tulisa awkwardly forgets name of two campmates in latest trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

I’m a Celebrity’s Tulisa Contostavlos completely forgot the the name of two of her campmates in a rather awkward moment on the ITV series.

During Tuesday night’s episode (26 November), the N-Dubz singer and former X Factor judge was the latest star to take on a Bushtucker Trial – and a preview released ahead of the next instalment shows her in action.

In the clip, Contostavlos can be seen strapped to a giant rotating clock, covered in creepy crawlies while answering general knowledge questions asked by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

One question she’s asked is: “Name all 12 campmates currently in I'm a Celebrity this year,” with the singer being given 60 seconds to answer.

As Tulisa spins with the clock, she slowly reels off the stars she can remember, successfully naming Oti Mabuse, Barry McGuigan, GK Barry, Danny Jones, Maura Higgins and Reverend Richard Coles.

When she urges herself to remember more names, saying: “For God’s sake, Tulisa,” McPartlin replies: “Exactly – yourself.”

Tulisa then names Jane Moore, Alan Halsall, Dean McCullough, but blanks on the remaining campmates as the seconds dwindle, stating: “I literally can’t think.” The singer forgot Coleen Rooney and Melvin Odoom.

The rest of the trial, named “Shock Around the Clock”, can be seen in the next episode.

Tulisa Contostavlos on ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ ( ITV )

Contostavlos’s appearance on the ITV reality show arrives after what has been a tough decade for the star.

In 2020, Contostavlos, who has been cleared for all I’m a Celeb challenges, was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy, a temporary weakness that usually affects one side of the face.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

This diagnosis came 13 years after the singer experienced “horrific” health issues separate from the condition.

She explained in an interview that she would often feel a sensation that she compared to ants crawling across her face. Last month, Contostavlos revealed one of the several doctors she had seen found “three chronically infected cysts” in her cheek.

In the latest episode of the reality series, Coles opened up about grieving his late partner while Mabuse shared what she found to be “the hardest thing” about prematurely giving birth to her daughter.

I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX