I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! will not be returning to Australia for its forthcoming 21st series, ITV has announced.

The popular ITV reality show moved production from Australia to Gwrych Castle in Wales for its most recent season, due to the ongoing pandemic.

However, the show had planned to return to its usual location for the next batch of episodes, which are set to air later this year.

It has now been confirmed that producers have abandoned this idea, with Covid-related travel restrictions posing too many logistical difficulties for an entire production crew. Instead, the show will return to Wales.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, said: “We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

The next season of I’m a Celebrity will air on ITV this November.