I’m a Celebrity South Africa crowns its first ever winner

The first ever “I’m a Celebrity Legend” has been crowned on the show’s all-stars South Africa spinoff.

ITV aired the final of I’m a Celebrity… South Africa on Friday night (12 May), with Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, athlete Fatima Whitbread, and singer Myleene Klass making it to the last three.

Whitbread lost the penultimate trial, leaving Banjo and Klass to battle it out in the final challenge – an extremely lengthy and nauseating eating trial.

Klass – who vomited at the end of the trial – came out on top to become the first-ever “I’m a Celebrity Legend”.

The singer, 45, who originally appeared in the sixth season in her mid-twenties, said: “I feel so happy. Honestly, it was really hard to come away from your family this time around… this time, I’m a mum, but with that you get a superpower, because you know that you’ve got three little sets of eyes watching you.”

Klass is mother to two daughters, Ava and Hero, and a son, Apollo.

Speaking about how she managed to get through the disgusting trial, she told hosts Ant and Dec: “I just focused on my children… I miss them so much. I thought, if I’m going away, I have to make it worthwhile.”

Finalists Whitbread, Banjo and Klass (ITV)

On how she’d sum up her time on the new series, Klass said: “It reminds you how important the jungle is in all of our lives, just how much it changes you. It gives you so much courage and also it focuses your mind. But what it really does is it gives you lifelong friendships.

“It’s so intense, you’re all in the same situation and you can’t do it alone. Honestly, I’m just blown away with the friendships.”

The musician then sat on the throne and was given a glass of champagne to celebrate her triumph.

Klass was joined in the jungle by a number of familiar faces, including Banjo, Whitbread, Amir Khan, Paul Burrell, Carol Vorderman, Shaun Ryder, and Andy Whyment.

Campmate Janice Dickinson exited the series early after suffering a shock on-set accident.

Last week, the American supermodel, 68, was taken to hospital after the incident.

You can catch up on the full series on ITVX.

The flagship I’m a Celebrity series, filmed in Australia, is expected to return later this year.