Iman Shumpert, a basketball star who has played for the New York Knicks, is one of the 15 contestants of season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.

Shumpert was drafted into the NBA in 2011 by the Knicks after playing college basketball at Georgia Tech.

The shooting guard played four and a half seasons in New York before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers along with teammate JR Smith.

That year the Cavaliers lost in the NBA Finals to Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors.

In the offseason, Shumpert re-signed with the Cavaliers on a four year contract worth up to $40m (£28.9m).

The following season, the Cavaliers once again made the NBA Finals and rematched the Warriors but this time won with LeBron James being named Finals MVP.

The 31-year-old, who has suffered from injury problems in recent years, was later traded to the Sacramento Kings and then to the Houston Rockets, for whom he only appeared in 20 games before being released.

Shumpert last played for the Brooklyn Nets in February before the expiration of his contract.

As well as his on-the-court exploits, Shumpert has also gained attention for his high-top fade haircut.

Married to singer, Teyana Taylor, who was once signed to Kanye West’s Good Music record label, Shumpert has also tried his hand at rapping.

He released a mixtape in 2012 entitled Th3 #Post90s and a year later dropped a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

With Taylor, whom he married privately in 2016, Shumpert has two children.

Born in Illinois to Odis and L’Tanya. Shumpert’s father was an insurance broker and his mother a professor of art and design.

Shumpert Iman of the New York Knicks looks on during a New York Nicks trainning session prior to their NBA London Live 2013 game (GETTY IMAGES)

Shumpert was also a high school teammate of fellow NBA star Evan Turner. Coming out of high school, Shumpert was rated as the 15th best basketballer in the country.