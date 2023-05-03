Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison apologises to fans as he celebrates show milestone

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Blake Harrison, who played knucklehead Neil Sutherland in adored British comedyThe Inbetweeners, has celebrated the 15th anniversary of the show on Instagram.

The actor, 37, shared snaps of himself with fellow cast members Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and James Buckley on Monday 1 May.

“A little show I did is 15 years old today,” Harrison wrote in the caption. “First episode aired 1 May 2008. Sorry for making you feel old!!”

The Inbetweeners, created by Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, aired for three seasons on Channel 4 between 2008 and 2010 and spawned two spinoff movies, 2011’s Malia-set The Inbetweeners Movie and a sequel, set in Australia, in 2014.

All four leads have had successful careers since the show finished, with Harrison going on to star in A Very English Scandal and I Hate Suzie, while Bird has featured in Friday Night Dinner and Everyone Else Burns.

Buckley has starred in White Gold and Zapped, while Thomas has appeared in White Gold, Fresh Meat and Maternal.

Greg Davies, who played the terrifying headmaster in the series, has been busy with The Cleaner, Cuckoo, Man Down and Taskmaster.

Read The Independent’s recent interview with the actor here.

Discussing how, in recent years, the show has been taken to task over its themes of toxic masculinity, Harrison told The Independent in 2021: “I think the whole movement that we’re having at the moment is that we’re realising that for decades, if not more, the majority of stories that we’ve seen are a variety of white male stories, for men, by men.

“I don’t think that there’s any danger that the only option people have of seeing young white men is The Inbetweeners.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He expressed his surprise that The Inbetweeners is still being watched by kids. “You’d be amazed at how young some kids are when they do watch it. I’ve seen it.

“People come up to me, ‘He loves the show.’ I’m like, ‘How old is he?’ ‘He’s nine.’ I’m like, what are you doing, you’re not being a good parent. But I’m surprised it’s still being watched now, if I’m honest.”