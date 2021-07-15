Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking has been nominated for an Emmy Award this year in the Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program category.

The show follows Sima Taparia (”Sima Aunty”), a Mumbai-based matchmaker who helps Indian singletons find prospective life partners.

Through studying her clients’ carefully collated “biodata” – a mix between a dating profile and professional CV – Sima guides her clients in India and America towards successful arranged marriages.

However, fans have mixed feelings about the show’s nomination. While some people are ecstatic about the news, others find it “ghastly.”

One person wrote on Twitter: “Cant wait to see Seema Aunty at the red carpet, handing out bio datas”

“This show was so ghastly, I don’t know how it got nominated,” wrote another person.

“Thrilled to see this - my favourite thing on TV in years - nominated for an Emmy. Hugely entertaining but also brilliantly captures today’s India in which Girl Power and casteism aren’t at all at odds which each other,” wrote publisher Faiza S Khan.

“I thought I’d never have to see the words Sima Taparia again, but clearly not!” wrote another person.

After its release in July 2020, Indian Matchmaking sparked a backlash among viewers, with one describing it as a “cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, and classism”.’

Some viewers accused the show of endorsing archaic ideas, white-washing the tradition of arranged marriages, and reinforcing stereotypes.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Kennith Rosario of The Hindu labelled the show “the big fat desi wedding stereotype” and wrote in his review that numerous episodes seemed like parodies of “crazy rich desis fantasising over weddings and finding a life partner through a neighbourhood aunty”.

Indian Matchmaking arrived on Netflix on 16 July and was promoted as a show that helps single millennials “find true love”.

The Independent has reached out to Taparia and Netflix for comment.