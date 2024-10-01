Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Industry fans have been left distraught by the show’s season three finale.

Although the third series of Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s finance drama only landed on iPlayer on Tuesday 1 October in the UK, the series has already wrapped in America where the eighth and final episode of season three, “Infinite Largesse”, aired on Sunday 29 September.

The latest season of Industry follows third year graduates Yas (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey) and managing director Eric (Ken Leung) as they navigate another tumultuous year at Pierpoint Bank, where their team has become embroiled in the wrongdoing of aristocrat and clean energy CEO Henry Muck (Kit Harington).

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Fans were quick to express their disappointment that Yas and Robert, who had finally expressed their love for each other after years of cat and mouse flirting, do not end up together at the end of the final episode.

Instead, Yas agrees to marry Henry Muck for financial stability and the safety his media empire family can offer her from tabloid scrutiny in the wake of her late father’s assault and embezzlement scandal.

In gut-wrenching scenes, Robert is blindsided when Henry announces his and Yas’ engagement at a dinner party, hours after he and Yas had sex in the grounds of Henry’s Somerset estate.

open image in gallery Marisa Abela in ‘Industry’ season three ( BBC/Bad Wolf Productions/HBO/Nick Strasburg )

“Industry finale Rob and Yas montage is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me personally,” one person lamented on X/Twitter.

“Why did the Industry season finale make me cry like three times and why isn’t everyone in the world watching this show?” questioned another.

“Another season watching Rob getting f****d over. I’m sick of this!!” a third person said.

Meanwhile, one viewer predicted: “Rob’s gonna go to the US and become a multi-billionaire and i hope he never looks Yasmin’s way again!!!”

open image in gallery Harry Lawtey and Abela in ‘Industry’ season three ( Simon Ridgway / HBO )

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the season finale, Abela offered an explanation of why Yas didn’t choose to be with Robert instead of Henry. “It becomes clearer and clearer to her that Henry is the only feasible option that gives her a life that she can sort of understand,” she said.

Abela continued: “She’s craving that stability right now. So she’s in this big house with this person that could support her and she thinks: I don’t have a job. I don’t have a family. This is it.

“Being in love with Robert in his house in Finsbury Park or wherever isn’t gonna be enough for Yasmin. I don’t think she’s a particularly sensitive person like I don’t think emotions hold that much meaning to her. It’s pretty bleak. But I think that I think that she can cut off from her emotions far easier than a lot of us would think that people can.”

From his character’s perspective, Lawtey added: “I think Robert kind of gets all that as well. He’s self-aware and objective enough about the bond that they have to know there are fundamental holes in their relationship which would stop them from making each other happy every day. But despite all that, he loves her.

“I was struck by how quickly he comes around to acceptance. That might be the final severance he needs to make better choices for his own life.”

Industry has been renewed for a fourth season by HBO.