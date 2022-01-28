Insecure star Jay Ellis says he was slapped by a viewer at the airport

Jay Ellis, who played Lawrence Walker in the HBO hit Insecure, has recalled being slapped by a fan at the airport over something his character did in the show.

“Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season three,” the actor wrote on Twitter this week.

The Emmy-winning series, which ended after five seasons last month, centred on the friendship of two Black women navigating life and love in Los Angeles. Ellis’s Lawrence was the main love interest of Issa Rae’s lead character Issa.

It is not clear what Lawrence did in season three to upset the fan – he was only in four episodes – but storylines in that series included the character giving his sexual partners an STI and calling the women he dates “dysfunctional”.

One fan retweeted Ellis’s post, commenting: “I don’t condone her actions, but I do understand.”

Ellis replied to that post with laughing emojis, so it appears he is able to see the funny side of the encounter.

Insecure began airing in October 2016. The show, based on Rae’s Awkward Black Girl web series, also stars Yvonne Orji, Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell.

All five seasons of Insecure are available to watch on NOW.