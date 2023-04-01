Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Interview with the Vampire has has recast a main character, citing “a variety of reasons”.

The series, an adaptation of the Anne Rice novel, received acclaim following its debut in 2022.

Jacob Anderson plays vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac in the series, who shares his story with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). In flashb ack, we see his escapades with Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and teenage vampire Claudia, who was played by Bailey Bass.

However, Bass will not be in the second season, which will begin production next week.

Delainey Hayles will play the role instead, with the AMC network saying in a statement: “Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.

“For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey’s unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best.”

The role Hayles will now appear in is the one played by Kirsten Dunst in the 1994 film version starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt.

Hayles’s other credits include Avatar: The Way of Water, in which she played Tsireya. She will also appear in the forthcoming third and fourth Avatar films.

Bailey Bass has left ‘Interview with the Vampire’ after one season (AMC Network)

Another key character to be recast in a high-profile show was Joseph Mawle, who announced in December 2022, that he would no longer play Adar in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.