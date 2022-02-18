Inventing Anna viewers pick up on same detail about show’s cast members
‘Was this the casting requirement?’ one viewer asked
Inventing Anna viewers are pointing out the same detail about the cast of Netflix’s latest hit series.
The drama show is currently the most-watched title on the streaming service, and stars Julia Garner as con artist Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin.
It tells the true story of Sorokin, a twenty-something socialite who successfully posed as a rich German heiress under an alias in New York City.
Sorokin successfully scammed her friends and big banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars before she was convicted of fraud and grand larceny.
Netflix users have been watching the series in their millions since it was released earlier this month – however, they can’t help but notice one detail about the cast members.
Many are pointing out that several former Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal stars are showing up thanks to Shonda Rhimes, who created all three shows.
“I just started Inventing Anna & one thing about Shonda is she gon keep her people employed,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Not Shonda Rhimes recycling actors from Grey’s Anatomy for Inventing Anna.”
Another fan stated: “She always rehires some cast from Grey’s,” with a viewer quipping: “Was the casting requirement for Inventing Anna ‘must have appeared on Scandal?’”
Former Grey’s stars Kate Burton (Ellis Grey) and Marika Domińczyk (Dr. Eliza Minnick) appear in the series. Burton also played Vice President Sally Langston in Scandal alongside other Inventing Anna cast members Katie Lowes (Quinn Perkins ) and Jeff Perry (Cyrus Beene).
Perry also appeared in Grey’s as Meredith’s father, Thatcher.
Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix now.
