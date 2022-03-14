Anna Sorokin – also known as Anna Delvey – is working on a limited documentary series.

Sorokin is the subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna, which tells the story of how she posed as a fake German heiress to scam friends and big banks out of hundreds and thousands of dollars.

The nine-part series – which was released last month – stars Ozark actor Julia Garner as Delvey, with Anna Chlumsky playing a lightly fictionalised version of the journalist who wrote the 2018 exposé on which the show is based.

At her trial in 2019, Sorokin was found guilty of swindling more than $200,000 (£147,000) from hotels, banks and other institutions. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison.

Sorokin, now 31, was released early on parole for good behaviour in February 2021 after serving under four years of her sentence.

Sorokin was hired as a paid consultant on the Netflix show. She received $320,000 (£230,000) for her work on Inventing Anna.

As reported by Deadline, the former fake heiress has another project underway.

The forthcoming docuseries will begin where the events of Inventing Anna end, taking place after her 2019 trial.

As per the publication: “It will follow the fast-moving events as her future changes day-to-day.

“While her final destination is uncertain, the series aims to give audiences an insight into what makes Sorokin tick, and where she plans to take her recently cemented infamy.”

Sorokin is currently in detention by immigration authorities in the US while fighting deportation for outstaying her visa.

Anna Sorokin apologised during her sentencing hearing at Manhattan State Supreme Court (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Bunim-Murray Productions – best known for producing hit reality shows The Real World and Keeping Up With The Kardashians – is currently trying to find a home for the potential series

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The company’s director of development, Michael Driscoll, said: “Anna’s story is very much alive and still unfolding as we speak. We’ve been developing this project with her for months now – and spent countless hours on phone and video calls with her.

“She is a complicated and fascinating character, and we are looking forward to telling the next chapter of her ever-evolving tale.”

Neither a title nor a release date for the project have been announced.