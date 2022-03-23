Netflix viewers have reacted with stunned amusement as the streaming service’s latest series Is It Cake? claimed the No 1 spot in its most viewed ranking.

The reality series, in which contestants bake cakes disguised as everyday objects, was inspired by a popular internet meme from last year.

Is It Cake? is hosted by Mikey Day, and currently ranks as the most watched programme on Netflix’s daily rankings in the US.

In the UK, the series sits in second place at time of writing (23 March).

Viewers shared their astonishment about the series on social media, with many lambasting the show’s “ridiculous” and “silly” premise.

“Is It Cake is the most ridiculous thing Netflix has ever dropped,” wrote one person.

“Is It Cake is the #1 most watched show on Netflix,” wrote one bemused person. “This is what you all watch?”

“Quite possibly one of the most bizarre game shows I’ve ever watched but man, I am hooked,” wrote another viewer.

One fan wrote: “There’s a show on Netflix called Is It Cake?” and it’s literally just people guessing if things are cake or not. This is the perfect show for where I am two years into the pandemic.”

Season one of Is It Cake? can be streamed now on Netflix.