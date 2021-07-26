‘Insecure’ star Issa Rae announces marriage with hilarious Instagram post

In typically inventive fashion, Issa Rae has announced that she is now married.

The co-creator and star of the HBO sitcom Insecure revealed she privately wed fiancé Louis Diame in France at the weekend.

Publicly announcing the nuptials through her Instagram account, Rae posted a number of pictures alongside a humorous caption.

"A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband.”

Fans shared excited reactions to the news on Twitter, with one user commenting: “Not Issa Rae secretly getting married then acting like it was just a random photo shoot.”

Another wrote: “Issa Rae got married and I can’t cope with how stunning she looks in her wedding pics!”

The couple are said to have been engaged since 2019.

Rae has often kept many details of her personal life private, especially when it comes to her relationships and engagement to Diame.

When appearing on The View after doing a photoshoot wearing a wedding ring, she commented: "I’ve got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewellery.”