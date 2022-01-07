The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
It’s Always Sunny star Glenn Howerton says he almost went to prison for ‘extremely bad error in judgement’
‘Technically, I have four felonies on my record,’ actor said
Glenn Howerton, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has revealed he once almost went to prison.
The actor said he was charged with multiple felonies in his teens, which almost led to him being put behind bars.
Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds in the long-running sitcom, addressed the “extremely bad error in judgement” in The Always Sunny Podcast episode released this week.
The actor said that he attempted to get a fake driver’s licence before the age of 21 – and tried to trick the US government-licenced DMV into giving it to him.
Howerton said the DMV took the matter “very, very seriously” and charged him with four felonies.
“Technically I have four felonies on my record,” he told his co-stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, adding: “But it got expunged because I was a first time offender.”
Instead, he was given community service, which he agreed was a “lenient” alternative.
It’s Always Sunny is currently airing its 15th season.
A recent instalment of the series saw the cast address a controversial episode that featured blackface, which prompted Netflix to remove it from its service.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies