Glenn Howerton, who stars in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has revealed he once almost went to prison.

The actor said he was charged with multiple felonies in his teens, which almost led to him being put behind bars.

Howerton, who plays Dennis Reynolds in the long-running sitcom, addressed the “extremely bad error in judgement” in The Always Sunny Podcast.

The actor said that he attempted to get a fake driver’s licence before the age of 21 – and tried to trick the US government-licenced DMV into giving it to him.

Howerton said the DMV took the matter “very, very seriously” and charged him with four felonies.

“Technically I have four felonies on my record,” he told his co-stars Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, adding: “But it got expunged because I was a first time offender.”

Instead, he was given community service, which he agreed was a “lenient” alternative.

Glenn Howerton as Dennis in ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (FX)

It’s Always Sunny is currently airing its 15th season.

A recent instalment of the series saw the cast address a controversial episode that featured blackface, which prompted Netflix to remove it from its service.