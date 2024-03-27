For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ITV has announced a new Theresa May documentary will be released in June 2024.

Theresa May: The Accidental PM promises to deliver “the most frank and revealing account” during the ex-politician’s three years as prime minister between 2016-2019.

The documentary announcement comes amidst an exposed chaotic plot by backbench Conservative MPs who want current PM Rishi Sunak to be replaced by Penny Mordaunt before the forthcoming general election.

Theresa May: The Accidental PM will be produced by The Slate Works, an independent production company behind the BBC/Apple TV+ documentary 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room and BBC Panorama episode Westminster’s Toxic Culture.

Theresa May’s documentary is a one-off 60 minute film and will feature appearances from notable advisors and politicians, such as Suella Braverman, Gavin Barwell and Amber Rudd.

Neil Grant, an executive producer at The Slate Works, said: “Theresa May has never given access like this before. Full, frank and revelatory, this is a rare insight into power and politics at a time of turmoil, turbulence and betrayal”.

May, having taken office following David Cameron’s resignation after the Brexit referundum in 2016, was Prime Minister during a rocky political period. She oversaw UK Brexit negotiations, faced votes of no confidence and was the head of Government when Donald Trump became President in 2017.

The documentary charts May’s political career from becoming the MP for Maidenhead in 1997 to her post-premiership position as an “outspoken” backbencher. Earlier in March, the former prime minister announced she will step down as an MP in the next general election, ending her 27-year stint in parliament.

Theresa May announced her resignation from Downing Street in a tearful moment on 24 May 2019 (Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Theresa May: The Accidental PM includes home footage of her husband Phillip, an investment manager, alongside rare achival footage. The film looks at May’s life as a female Prime Minister and the knock-on effects of her premiership still visible today.

Tom Giles, ITV’s controller of current affairs, added: “We wanted to produce a film that not only provides a vivid insight into a tumultuous period of recent British history, with ramifications that are still continuing, but that explores a woman who became a leading figure in British politics”.

The documentary is produced and directed by Sam Collyns, whose work on a range of factual productions recently include 2023 documentary Hooded Men: Britain’s Torture Playbook for the BBC.

ITV have saidTheresa May: The Accidental PM is due to air in June.