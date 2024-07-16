Support truly

ITV Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock is leaving the channel’s flagship news programme after 36 years.

The channel announced the news late on Monday (16 July).

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made,” Lucy said. “But the time is right to move on now.”

“For me it has always been the best job in the world, with the best people in the world, in the best region in the world!” she continued as she thanked viewers for letting her into their homes.

“I am very grateful that I was given this job so many years ago. I have always tried my hardest to make a positive contribution and I hope I will be remembered with some fondness in the years ahead.

“It has been a complete honour and privilege to serve the people of this region and I will always have the interests of the North West at heart.”

Meacock’s colleagues paid tribute to the newsreader following the announcement.

ITV producer, Simran Johal, wrote: “It was a pleasure to work with Lucy at Granada from being a trainee to the journalist I am now - you will be missed by everyone in the Granada Reports team and all of the North West I’m sure!”

open image in gallery Meacock is leaving Granada Reports ( ITV )

She continued, “Feel very lucky to have learned from you - one of the best in the industry!”

BBC Breakfast journalist David Marriott added, “A legend of the North West and of broadcasting. Lucy was always extremely supportive of me during my time at Granada and is loved by viewers and colleagues alike.”

Head of News for ITV Granada Reports, Lucy West, who’s worked with Lucy on some of the biggest stories in the North West over the last decade called the presenter a “broadcasting icon”.

“Her enthusiasm and commitment to the North West has never faltered and we will miss her hugely.

“As a team we all have enormous respect for Lucy who we admire for her formidable questioning, great judgement and wise advice.

open image in gallery Meacock presented the show with Tony Morris for over 17 years ( ITV )

“We’ve been through some very challenging times both on and off screen. Personally, I will miss her honesty, integrity and determination to deliver the very best for our audiences and the team.”

The 64-year-old started her career at Tyne Tees TV covering the Miners’ Strike in 1984. She has been with ITV since 1988 and is one of the most well-respected and distinguished reporters in the North West.

Her accolades include two Bafta awards, one for her acclaimed coverage of the 1989 Hillsborough Disaster. During the 1990s she had a brief stint guest presenting This Morning before returning to news.

Lucy also made reference to the death of her colleagues Tony Wilson and Tony Morris. Meacock had co-presented Granada Reports with Morris for 17 years, before he died of kidney cancer in 2020.

“I have often been overwhelmed by the thoughtfulness of our viewers in difficult times, especially when we lost Tony Wilson and Tony Morris.

“What a joy it was to work with them both – I still hear both of them quoted often and I still have their numbers in my phone! I have certainly been lucky to work with the best of the best.”

She has confirmed she will still “be involved in a number of projects promoting the best interests of the North West”, adding “I am not done yet!”

Lucy Meacock’s final Granada Reports will be on Thursday 1st August 2024 on ITV1 at 6pm.