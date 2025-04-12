ITV News star Rageh Omaar returns to screens after live health scare
The concerning broadcast led to Ofcom complaints from worried viewers
Rageh Omaar has returned to ITV for the first time since falling ill during a live broadcast last year.
The broadcaster, 57, had a suspected mini stroke while presenting News At Ten in April 2024, which led to widespread concern from viewers as well as Ofcom complaints questioning why he was permitted to continue.
Omaar claimed producers attempted to take him off air, but said he insisted he was able to work and was allowed to finish the 30-minute programme.
More than one year on, Omaar led a pre-recorded segment on west Africa on Friday (11 April), which is thought to be his first foreign dispatch after a slow return behind the scenes
In concerning footage that was broadcast live, Omaar slurred and stumbled over his words but remained on air until the programme ended almost half an hour later.
ITV confirmed the broadcaster had received hospital treatment and said he was “recovering at home with his family”.
A spokesperson said: “We appreciate viewers of last night’s News at Ten were concerned about Rageh Omaar’s wellbeing.
“Following medical treatment at hospital, he is now recovering at home with his family. We are wishing Rageh a speedy recovery and look forward to him being back on screen when he feels ready.”
The presenter subsequently issued a statement confirming that he had received medical attention after the event and thanked viewers and colleagues for their concern.
He said: “I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and good wishes, especially all the medical staff, all my wonderful colleagues at ITV News, and our viewers who expressed concern.
“At the time, I was determined to finish presenting the programme. I am grateful for all the support I’ve been given.”
ITV News told The Independent they refute all allegations that they knowingly allowed the presenter to work while sick.
After working for news channel Al Jazeera for a period, Omaar joined ITV News as a special correspondent in 2013 and was later promoted to ITV News’ international affairs editor.
He is the presenter of the broadcaster’s foreign current affairs programme, ITV On Assignment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments