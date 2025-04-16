The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
ITV moves The Only Way is Essex as part of channel shake-up
Towie and other flagship reality series to find new home on ITV2 following success of Love Island
ITV is shutting down ITVBe, its reality-focused digital channel, as part of a wider effort to streamline programming across its network.
The move will see several of ITVBe’s best-known reality series, including The Only Way is Essex, relocate to ITV2, which has seen continued success with hit shows such as Love Island.
Launched in 2014, ITVBe was pitched as a channel for lifestyle and reality content aimed at a predominantly younger audience.
Over the past decade, it has played host to a number of spin-offs from former Towie cast members, including Georgia & Tommy: Baby Steps, Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries and Ferne McCann: My Family & Me.
However, with declining ratings and the rise of consolidated streaming platforms, the channel’s long-term viability has come into question.
The Only Way is Essex, once a cultural phenomenon, has suffered a significant dip in viewership. While its first series finale attracted more than 700,000 viewers in 2010, last year it was reported that less than 50,000 people tuned in.
ITV now appears hopeful that a move to ITV2 could offer the show a fresh start.
Also making the leap to ITV2 are upcoming reality series featuring Sam and Billie Faiers, and Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet. Both projects were initially expected to air on ITVBe, but will now join ITV2’s increasingly reality-heavy schedule.
“As the flagship commissions move across to their ITV2 broadcast home, ITV will retire the ITVBe brand from its portfolio in June 2025,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
The shift reflects ITV’s broader strategic refocus on a growing emphasis on streaming through ITVX.
ITVBe is due to close in June, with the next series of Towie expected to air on ITV2 in the autumn.
What this means for other ITVBe staples such as The Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Bardsley Bunch remains unclear.
However, what is sure is that the decision reflects a wider challenge facing traditional broadcasters: as younger audiences increasingly turn to streaming and on-demand content, consolidating channels and doubling down on proven reality formats like Love Island may be the clearest path to keeping them tuned in.
