Jack Fincham says he attempted to take his own life last Christmas

Love Island winner, Jack Fincham, has admitted he attempted to take his own life after hitting “rock bottom” last Christmas.

Fincham, who won the fourth season of the show in 2018 alongside Dani Dyer, made the comments on podcast, The Steven Sulley Studio.

Fincham said that he “spiralled out of control” after work began to dry up during the pandemic.

With work being infrequent and money running out, Fincham confessed that he started “doing bad things”.

He went on to say: “Christmas time I took an overdose, mate. I was ready to go. I didn’t want to be here. It’s upsetting to think.”

Fincham continued by criticising ITV for not giving the stars of the controversial reality show enough support: “I think there should be more guidance from them. They should say ‘listen you are going to earn this amount of money - invest it, do something with it’.”

The reality star also went into detail about his mental health struggles since winning the show: “There was no structure. I had all this time and all this money on my hands. I wouldn’t say I f****d it but without that structure I fell to bits. I was depressed. This is only over the last year when the money was running out and work was drying out because of the bad headlines. I’m not a bad person but sometimes good people do bad things.”

He continued: “Rock bottom for me was not earning the money I was earning and just feeling like, at points, I didn’t want to be here. I’ve never said this before.”

Jack Fincham and Dani give Alex George advice (Rex Features)

Fincham concluded by saying he was in a much better place now and has set up a stationary company and wants to give professional boxing a go.

ITV have been approached for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.