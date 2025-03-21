Little House on the Prairie and Blazing Saddles alum Jack Lilley dies at 91

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Lilley, an esteemed actor, stuntman and animal wrangler who appeared in Little House on the Prairie and Blazing Saddles, has died. He was 91.

Born on August 15, 1933 in Santa Clarita, California, Lilley began his screen career in the late 1940s and his credits ranged from long-running western series Gunsmoke to 1988’s Young Guns and 2011’s Cowboys & Aliens.

Early in his career he worked with George Spahn as a horse wrangler at the Spahn Movie Ranch, where he encountered future cult leader Charles Manson.

After getting his break as a stunt man, Lilley went on to work with the great western director John Ford on films including 1962’s The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.

In a 2015 interview with Santa Clarita’s SCVTV, Lilley recalled shooting a scene in 1974’s Blazing Saddles in which he pulled off a stunt involving his horse slipping on wet wood. “Pardon my English, but Mel Brooks jumped up and went: ‘Holy s***! What was that? I ain’t never seen nothing like that in my life,’” recalled Lilley.

His death was announced in a lengthy post on Instagram by Little House on the Prairie star Melissa Gilbert.

Gilbert wrote: “The little house family has lost one of our own. Jack Lilley has passed away. He was 91 years old. He also happened to be one of my favorite people on the planet.

“He taught me how to ride a horse when I was just a wee little thing. He was so patient with me. He never said no when I would bound up to him squealing, ‘Can we go ride? Please, please, please?’

“Aside from being Victor French’s photo double, he was featured prominently in many different roles on Little House. You can also see his absolute brilliance in the film Blazing Saddles.

“In 2002 (ish) I had the great pleasure of acting in a western pilot for ABC, produced by Chris Brancato and Bert Salke, starring my pal, Sean Patrick Flanery, called Then Came Jones. (Mary Elizabeth Winstead, in her very first role, played my daughter)It was a joy to shoot and I was so bummed when it didn’t get picked up.

“It was all very synchronistic. Our first read though was at Paramount Studios, where we had shot Little House the first four years. It was also on Halloween, which is Michael Landon’s birthday. That day, I also found out we would be shooting at Big Sky Ranch, where we had shot little house.

“My first day on set was surreal , getting my hair and makeup done, getting dressed, laced into my corset, boots etc. Such a strange deja vu. Then I walked to the set itself and before I could even focus I heard a familiar voice holler, ‘Hey Halfpint, you old rat-ass!!!’ It was Jack. He was our wrangler for that pilot and by his side was Denny Allen, who had been our wrangler on Little House. In that instant, I knew I was home. Jack always felt like home to me. He lived quite a life. I am so lucky that he was my friend.

“All my love and prayers go out to his family and especially Clint (Burkey) Lilley. Oh Jack....sweet prince...may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest. Love always, Your Halfpint.”

Lilley is survived by his two sons, Clint and Cash. His late wife Irene Lilley died in May 2024.