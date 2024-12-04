Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Loki child star Jack Veal has provided an update after revealing he is now homeless.

The 17-year-old British actor, who starred as Kid Loki in the popular Tom Hiddleston-led Disney+ series, shared a TikTok on Monday (December 2), sharing that he was living on the streets and seeking help.

“Social services refuses to help me, despite what I’ve told them,” Veal explained. “I am desperate. I have been sleeping in the streets. I’m currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows; it’s unsafe.”

Calling life hard and saying that he “has nothing else,” he continued: “I am on my knees, begging for you guys to just share this, do something, spread the message about how the government are treating kids.”

Veal — also known for his role in Netflix’s The End of the F***ing World and Amazon Prime Video’s The Peripheral — claimed that he “didn’t have a very good upbringing.”

“I struggle with mental health, like autism, ADHD, and [have been] screened for bipolar and psychosis,” he said.

He went on to give a tour of the trailer he’s been living in, noting that it gets cold because the windows are broken.

Jack Veal starred as Kid Loki in ‘Loki’ ( Disney+ )

“But I cope. There’s no electricity, so I have to use a power bank and cycle through those,” Veal said. “I need help. Please share, please share it with whoever you can. You don’t have to pay me anything; I don’t need anything. I just need you to make this go as viral as possible. I will continue to put more stuff out. But please, I need help.”

In a video the following day, he tearfully shared that he had received a call from social services “to potentially get me into foster care and supportive accommodations.”

“I don’t know what you guys have done, but it’s gotten out there, and it’s really really helped me. They’re taking action now, they’re actually doing something. So God bless you all,” he said.

“I’ll let you know how the meeting goes — there’s no promises, but this is the first time they’ve ever considered me for accommodations, so thank you. Thank you so much, I love you all.”

Veal has since posted another update on Wednesday (December 4), sharing that he met with social services but is “still homeless.”

“They’ve told me that I need to be street homeless again or return home,” he said, “until they find me a foster care placement, which might take a while. They’re telling me days, which is probably gonna be weeks, because they lie. So I’m gonna have to be street homeless.”

Stating that he doesn’t know what to do, Veal added: “This is another call out for help. I had hope, but again they’re not doing anything. They want to put me in foster care, but in the meantime, I have to stay on the streets. It’s f***ing ridiculous.”