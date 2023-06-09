Jack Whitehall calls former theatrical agent father a ‘nepo dad’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Whitehall joked that his father, Michael, is a “nepo-dad” in a new interview.

Whitehall, 34, and his father, 83, have written two books together, filmed a chat show (Backchat), and made five series of the Netflix travelogue, Travels with My Father.

“It’s so annoying,” Whitehall told The Times.

“I’ve got a nepo-dad. He very much took his opportunity and is thriving now. He’s cut me loose. He’s off doing his podcast and appearing on shows with my mum, and they’re talking about going on tour themselves. Insane.”

Whitehall is currently expecting a baby with model girlfriend Roxy Horner, 31. Asked if his father has given him any parenting advice, the comedian responded: “No, he’s probably waiting to get offered some podcast or Netflix series, so he’s keeping his powder dry until someone writes him a cheque.”

A “nepo baby” has become a popular buzzword to describe the children of celebrities who have succeeded in similar industries to their parents.

Jack Whitehall (right) and father, Michael (Getty Images for BFI)

As pointed out in The Times’ interview, Michael is a former theatrical agent whose clients included Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench and Colin Firth.

Chariots of Fire star Nigel Havers, one of Whitehall’s godfathers, was present at the comedian’s birth and his other godfather is fellow actor Richard Griffiths (best known as Vernon Dursley in the Harry Potter films).

Michael is married to Hilary Gish Whitehall and has two more children, Barnaby and Molly (whose wedding Princess Eugenie attended).

Whitehall and Horner’s baby is due in September. Appearing on BBC Breakfast last month, Whitehall was asked if the pregnancy news made him reflect on his relationship with his father.

“I just don’t want to turn into him,” Whitehall joked.

Whitehall said he and Horner are currently deciding on baby names but did not disclose the gender.