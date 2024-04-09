Jackie Chan provides health update after new photo leaves fans ‘concerned’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jackie Chan has responded to fans who were left “concerned” about his health following the release of a new photo of the star.

The renowned actor and martial artist is known for his fitness, and was seen with grey hair at a recent event in Sichuan, China, sparking concern on social media once it went viral.

Now, the Rush Hour star, who just turned 70, has responded to worries about his health, and revealed the reasons behind his appearance – which he admitted had frightened even his close friends.

“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” he wrote in a post on Instagram celebrating his 70th birthday on Sunday (7 April).

“I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry!”

He shared that he had donned the new look for a forthcoming role, but did not confirm any further details.

“It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.

“Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character.”

Chan provided fans with an update on his health ( Getty Images for The Red Sea Int )

He went on to reflect on his long career in the industry and turning 70, adding: “Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

The Police Story star was born in Hong Kong, China, and appeared in a number of low-budget action movies before making his big break in Hollywood in the 1980 film The Big Brawl. He was awarded an honorary Academy Award in 2016 for his contributions to the film industry.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Chan went on to share a montage of pictures his team had collected from his archives as he looked back on an illustrious career in action cinema.

The post, which has received over 1 million likes and 40,000 comments, was inundated by fans, who shared their support and well wishes.

“Happy birthday Jackie! You don’t know how much you mean to me, if I was sad I would just turn on the TV and watch one of your movies with my family you would always make me smile thank you for being an absolute legend!” shared one supporter.

Another added: “Thank you Jackie, you made my childhood and I want to give you flowers while you still here. Happy Birthday Legend.” [sic]

The actor concluded, “I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today.”