Jackie Weaver will be competing on Celebrity Mastermind – and her specialist subject is a Vin Diesel film franchise.

BBC has released a line-up of 56 stars who will compete on the celebrity version of the long-running quiz show.

Weaver’s name was announced along with James Acaster, Tracey Beaker’s Dani Harmer, and Drag Race UK winner, The Vivienne.

Weaver is a clerk who became an unexpected internet sensation after a video of a parish council meeting that descended into chaos went viral in December 2020.

Since the clip made headlines, Weaver has been a guest on multiple shows, including Good Morning Britain, Loose Women, The Last Leg, and BBC Breakfast.

She will make her next appearance on Celebrity Mastermind, where she has chosen Diesel’s film franchise The Chronicles of Riddick as her specialist subject.

The action star plays antihero Riddick in the trilogy, which spans from 2000 to 2013. It comprises Pitch Black (2000), The Chronicles of Riddick (2004), and Riddick (2013).

The franchise is a sci-fi action space Western, written by brothers Ken and Jim Wheat.

Weaver will compete on the show against former England goalkeeper David James, comedian Ellie Taylor and Blue musician Antony Costa.

Her competitors will be taking on Roy Lichtenstein, Grease the Musical, and Spice Girls star Geri Halliwell as their subjects.

Celebrity Mastermind returns to BBC One next week on Saturday (5 February) at 7.15pm.