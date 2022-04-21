Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that the Smith family is focussed on healing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

In a written statement at the beginning of Red Table Talk’s new season, the 50-year-old actor said: “Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing.”

“Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared when the time calls.

“Until then … the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us.”

Pinkett Smith is back with her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris and daughter Willow Smith for the fifth season of their Facebook Watch chat show.

(AP)

The trailer, which dropped on 19 April, previews interviews with eight-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, Oscar-winning actress Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin, the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst who died by suicide earlier this year, and victims of the Tinder Swindler.

This season will also feature siblings Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith taking over the table for the first time.

Red Table Talk returns less than a month after the Oscars ceremony (27 March) where Pinkett Smith’s husband slapped presenter Rock in the face before going on to accept the award for Best Actor.

Rock had made a joke at the expense of Pinkett Smith’s baldness, a result of alopecia.

Following the altercation, Smith apologised and resigned from the Academy on 1 April. On 8 April, the Academy moved to ban Smith from Oscars ceremonies for the next 10 years.

Red Table Talk season five’s first episode is available to watch on Facebook.