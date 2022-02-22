Actor Jaida Benjamin, best known for her role in Family Reunion, has been reported missing.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) have said that Benjamin, 27, was last seen in LA’s Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard area on 19 February.

She was last seen wearing a purple crop top, pink shorts, white trainers and with her hair in locks.

On Monday (21 February), Benjamin’s mother shared a flyer on social media appealing for help in locating her daughter.

“Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post,” she wrote. “My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.”

Anyone with information of Benjamin’s whereabouts has been urged to contact the LAPD’s Missing Person’s Unit, or, for anyone that wishes to remain anonymous, the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.

The LAPD has said (per Deadline) that no foul play is suspected.

Benjamin has appeared in TV series including Mad About You, Insecure, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and The Fosters, and has sometimes been credited under the name Jaida-Iman Benjamin.

On the Netflix sitcom Family Reunion, Benjamin appeared in multiple episodes as the character Kelly.

The missing person flyer was also shared by The Walking Dead star Vincent Ward, who has worked with Benjamin previously.