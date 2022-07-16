Stand-up comedian, writer and actor Jak Knight has died at the age of 28.

The star, who played an eccentric stockroom worker in the Peacock comedy Bust Down and co-created the series, died on Thursday night (14 July) in Los Angeles, his family announced. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Bust Down, which Knight co-created with Sam Jay, Langston Kerman and Chris Redd, followed four badly paid employees at an Indiana casino. The show was praised for its tackling of sensitive topics such as workplace harassment, homelessness and colourism.

Knight also worked as a writer on the 2013 Fox animated series Lucas Bros. Moving Company and as an executive story editor on a season of Black-ish.

He wrote for Bill Burr’s sketch comedy series Immoral Compass and worked as a writer and producer on Big Mouth. On the cartoon, he voiced arthritic 13-year-old DeVon.

Knight was a successful stand-up comedian: he was named a 2014 Comedy Central Comic to Watch and a 2015 New Face at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

During his career, he opened for comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Joel McHale and Aziz Ansari.

Knight’s most recent project was Chelsea Peretti’s feature directorial debut First Time Female Director, in which he stars.

Tributes have been flooding in for the comedian on social media. “Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian. We will miss him tremendously,” shared the official Comedy Central Twitter account.

Comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani said: “Rest In Peace Jak Knight. Hilarious comedian and a great guy. I can’t believe it.”

Writer and actor Dani Fernandez posted: “I don’t know what to say about Jak Knight that he wouldn’t make fun of me for. But you were so incredibly loved and respected. There will never be anyone quite like you.”

Comic Blaire Erskine wrote: “I remember being on a show with Jak Knight back when I was just starting out – I was so nervous and he was so encouraging and kind. I’ve always remembered that. Thinking of his friends and family tonight.”

Comedian James Adomian added: “Whenever I was on a lineup with Jak Knight, I knew it was going to be a wildly funny night. Always loved watching him over the last decade. He was winning big, all of it well deserved, so witty and memorable every moment onstage and off. A painful loss to comedy.”

Musician Flying Lotus posted: “RIP to Jak Knight, honestly was my fav comedian these days. Unapologetically bold and hilarious.”

Knight’s stand-up special is on Netflix now, as part of its Comedy Lineup series.