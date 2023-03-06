Jake Bugg admits he’s never seen Happy Valley despite close connection to show

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Bugg admitted that he’s never seen an episode of Happy Valley, despite singing the show’s theme tune.

From the hit BBC show’s debut in 2014 to its finale in February, its opening and closing music has been soundtracked by Bugg’s single, “Trouble Town”.

In a recent interview, the singer admitted that although his song is considered a key part of the Sarah Lancashire-led drama, he is unfamiliar with it.

On Friday’s (3 March) edition of Hometime with Bush & Richie on Absolute Radio, Bugg was asked about the process of an artist allowing their music to be used as part of a TV programme and separated from a wider musical release.

“You want it to be a thing that reflects well on the music and it has to kind of have some connection,” Bugg noted.

“People tell me that it works and it’s hard, I think [as a] writer, because you’re always thinking like it always seems detached no matter how well it works. But I’ve heard the show is great. I’ve not seen it.”

Surprised, co-host Andy Bush replied: “Have you not seen it?”

“No, I’ve not seen it, but I’ve heard it’s brilliant,” said Bugg. “And I should, to be honest. Now, if the song’s on it.”

Happy Valley is set in Calder Valley in West Yorkshire. Its “Happy” nickname comes from how it is referred to by local police because of the area’s issues of drug abuse.

Sarah Lancashire in ‘Happy Valley’ (BBC)

Each episode begins with Bugg’s song, which includes the lyrics: “There’s a tower block overhead / All you’ve got’s your benefits / And you’re barely scraping by / In this trouble town / Troubles are found.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

While Bugg hasn’t seen Happy Valley, he’s appreciative of the show introducing his music to a wider audience.

“I’ve had a couple of people come up to me and say that’s how they found my music as well,” he said. “So it’s great, you know, for your music to be introduced to a whole different group of people.”

Hometime with Bush & Richie broadcasts every weekday from 4pm on Absolute Radio.