A rumour about Bond 26 is circulating, which would shake and stir the British film series in the biggest way yet.

While the forthcoming project is a long way off, speculation has been rife about who will succeed Daniel Craig as 007, with rumours including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Regé-Jean Page.

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged in the form of Paul Mescal, who, according to sources, is the favourite to don the tux as the next James Bond.

However, in what has been branded a “wild claim” by trusted Bond fansite MI6, The Sun is reporting that there will be a second actor also playing the spy in the next film. According to the outlet, Bond 26 “will star two 007s – one younger and one older”.

It remains unclear whether this would be the same version of the character played in different time periods, or whether the film will have two Bonds running around at the same time.

Pouring water on the rumour is the fact the film is currently yet to be written, with producer Barbara Broccoli recently saying a search for the next Bond has “not even begun”.

A spokesman for Eon production and MGM said: “We do not comment on speculation.” The Independent has contacted the studios for further comment.

It would certainly be a switch-up for the long-running spy series, which launched in 1962 with Dr No.

Craig’s first Bond film, Casino Royale (2011), was considered a reboot-of-sorts, debuting a grittier side of the spy than had previously been seen in films led by former Bond stars including Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan.

Irish actor Mescal, who is currently shooting Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel, previously told Digital Spy in 2020: “Would I play Bond? Yeah? I don’t know. If it ever came my way, we’d discuss it.”

Paul Mescal is reportedly a frontrunner to play James Bond (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

One person who thinks Mescal would make a great Bond is his All of Us Strangers co-star Andrew Scott. The actor shared the sentiment at a screening of the film on Saturday (9 December), telling the crowd: “He’d probably be a great James Bond. I want to see him in Gladiator first.”

Mescal was shooting Gladiator 2 before the Hollywood strikes shut down production. Since a deal was reached last month, the star, who shot to fame in BBC series Normal People, returned to set.

The forthcoming sequel will see Mescal play an adult version of Lucius, the young nephew of Roman Emperor Commodus, who was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original 2000 box office hit.

Gladiator 2 will be released 24 years after the first film. The original film followed Roman soldier Maximus (Russell Crowe) who is forced into slavery and vows to exact revenge on his betrayer Commodus (Phoenix).

The most recent Bond film, No Time to Die, was released in 2021. There is currently no release date for Bond 26.