James Corden parodies The Beatles: Get Back in ‘genius’ Late Late Show sketch

James Corden has parodied The Beatles documentary Get Back in a sketch for The Late Late Show.

The clip sees Corden edited into archival footage of the seminal rock ‘n’ roll band, playing a hapless fifth Beatle called Gary Thump.

Over the course of the sketch, Corden’s character struggles to play guitar, announces he’s joined a cult, and attempts to pitch a number of terrible songs to the rest of the band.

After seeing Paul McCartney perform “Let It Be,” Thump states: “You know what Paul, A for effort, but let it be, let it shmee. If you’re looking for a banging tune, this isn’t it.”

You can watch a clip from the sketch below.

Get Back was released last month in three instalments on Disney Plus.

Directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, the series draws from 60 hours of footage recorded during the Beatles’ “Get Back” sessions of January 1969, leading up to their rooftop concert.

Fans reacted positively to Corden’s parody, with one viewer writing: “This is comedy genius. I wonder what Sir Paul would think of it? Next I’d like to see them record Paul McCartney watching and reacting to this.....”

“Hilarious,” wrote someone else.

Read The Independent’s review of Get Back here.