James Corden parodies The Beatles: Get Back in ‘genius’ Late Late Show sketch

‘Let it be, let it shmee’

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 08 December 2021 10:51
Comments
The Beatles: Get Back is 'intoxicating'

James Corden has parodied The Beatles documentary Get Back in a sketch for The Late Late Show.

The clip sees Corden edited into archival footage of the seminal rock ‘n’ roll band, playing a hapless fifth Beatle called Gary Thump.

Over the course of the sketch, Corden’s character struggles to play guitar, announces he’s joined a cult, and attempts to pitch a number of terrible songs to the rest of the band.

After seeing Paul McCartney perform “Let It Be,” Thump states: “You know what Paul, A for effort, but let it be, let it shmee. If you’re looking for a banging tune, this isn’t it.”

You can watch a clip from the sketch below.

Recommended

Get Back was released last month in three instalments on Disney Plus.

Directed by Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson, the series draws from 60 hours of footage recorded during the Beatles’ “Get Back” sessions of January 1969, leading up to their rooftop concert.

Fans reacted positively to Corden’s parody, with one viewer writing: “This is comedy genius. I wonder what Sir Paul would think of it? Next I’d like to see them record Paul McCartney watching and reacting to this.....”

“Hilarious,” wrote someone else.

Read The Independent’s review of Get Back here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in