James Corden’s late night talk show has been taken off the air after the presenter tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post shared on his personal Instagram on Thursday (6 January) night, Corden wrote: “I just tested positive for Covid-19.”

He continued: “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this I am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James.”

The Late Late Show did not air on Thursday night and it is not currently known when it will return.

As the Omicron variant gains prominence in the US, citizens are being asked to isolate for at least five days after testing positive for Covid-19.

Corden had hosted The Late Late Show from Monday (3 January) to Wednesday (5 January) this week, with guests including Lily Collins, Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin. Crew and audience members at tapings were required to wear masks during filming.

Earlier this week, Seth Meyers’s talk show was also cancelled for the coming days after its host tested positive.

Meyers said that he “feels fine” and will be back hosting again on Monday (10 January).