James Corden: The Late Late Show pulled off air as presenter tests positive for Covid-19
Presenter had been vaccinated and received his booster against Covid-19
James Corden’s late night talk show has been taken off the air after the presenter tested positive for Covid-19.
In a post shared on his personal Instagram on Thursday (6 January) night, Corden wrote: “I just tested positive for Covid-19.”
He continued: “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this I am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James.”
The Late Late Show did not air on Thursday night and it is not currently known when it will return.
As the Omicron variant gains prominence in the US, citizens are being asked to isolate for at least five days after testing positive for Covid-19.
Corden had hosted The Late Late Show from Monday (3 January) to Wednesday (5 January) this week, with guests including Lily Collins, Jessica Chastain and Aaron Sorkin. Crew and audience members at tapings were required to wear masks during filming.
Earlier this week, Seth Meyers’s talk show was also cancelled for the coming days after its host tested positive.
Meyers said that he “feels fine” and will be back hosting again on Monday (10 January).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies