James Corden got back together with the Friends cast for an impromptu session of Carpool Karaoke.

The popular segment on Corden’s The Late Late Show has been on pause due to the pandemic, but the group managed do a version after filming the long-awaited Friends reunion.

In the clip, Corden gets behind the wheel of a cart typically used to drive tourists around the Warner Bros set, going on to pick up David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.

The group sang the show’s theme, “I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts, which was used for the opening and closing credits for all 10 seasons.

“‘I’ve always wanted to do Carpool Karaoke,” Cox said after they finished.

As Corden parked the cart, he apparently forgot to put the handbrake on as it began to reverse with some castmembers still on board.

“Almost took out the cast of Friends,” a guilty-looking Corden observed.

Schwimmer later said it had been “really meaningful and emotional” to return to the set of Friends and then “to finally be in the same room together after all this time”.

“It was really kind of beautiful,” he said.

Kudrow admitted she “got teary” while Cox said: “It’s a big deal that you’re doing this.”

Read our review of the Friends reunion here.