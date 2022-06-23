James Corden is set to interview President Joe Biden in the upcoming final season of The Late Late Show.

The host and actor will also welcome high-profile guests such as Billie Eilish, Vin Diesel, Ed Sheeran, Jamie Dornan and Lizzo.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Corden would be walking away from his CBS show in 2023 to allow him to pursue new opportunities.

Corden has hosted the programme since 2015, when he took over the position from Craig Ferguson.

The show originally launched with host Tom Snyder in 1995, who was followed by Craig Kilborn from 1999 to 2004.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show,” said CBS president George Cheeks in a statement in April.

Others scheduled to appear on the next season include John Boyega, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith and Tessa Thompson.

For Biden’s appearance on the programme, Corden immerses himself into the heart of American politics in his “Take a Break” segment and fills in as the President’s assistant, among other important duties.

The Late Late Show with James Corden will air on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW from Tuesday 28 June.