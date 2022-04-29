James Corden says ‘there will be so many tears’ during final Late Late Show

James Corden has said “there will be so many tears” when he departs The Late Late Show next year.

Revealing the news during the latest episode of the US talk show, he said the programme had “changed my life”.

Corden has reportedly extended his contract with CBS to present the show for one more year, and will reportedly wrap in summer 2023.

“Seven and half years ago I started hosting this show and there’s no other way to put it, it has changed my life,” he said.

“I love it, I love all the people that work here, I am so proud of what we’ve achieved, it’s been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams.”

He added: “When I started this journey it was always going to be just that, a journey, an adventure.

“I never saw as it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome, I love making it and I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what’s out there.”

The show’s popular Carpool Karaoke segment, in which Corden drives to work with different musicians, singing their back catalogue over the radio and discussing their careers, has included Adele, Billie Eilish, Sir Paul McCartney and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Corden promised viewers that his final 12 months would be full of fan favourites and “other surprises”, and said it would be “a blast”.

Adele on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke (CBS/The Late Late Show with James Corden)

“We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had... we are going to go out with a bang,” he said, appearing to be on the verge of tears.

“There’s going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises and there will be tears, there will be so many tears.”

He added: “This has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I’ve never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once.

“The fact that you watch this... all over the world... is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show.

“Here’s to the next 12 months and it’s going to be a blast, I promise you that.”

Corden took over as presenter of The Late Late Show from Scottish-born comedian Craig Ferguson in 2015. Ferguson spent 10 years as host.

Corden’s first episode, which aired in March of that year, featured Tom Hanks as a special guest.

George Cheeks, president and Chief Executive of CBS, told Variety: “In my two years at CBS, I’ve had the privilege to see James’ creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer.

“We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show.”

Additional reporting by Press Association