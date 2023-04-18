Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

James Corden’s tenure on The Late Late Show is coming to an end - and his final ever guests have been announced.

The British comedian is stepping down from hosting the US chat show later this month, with his final show airing on Thursday 27 April.

On Monday (17 April) night’s show, Corden shared the line-up for his final ever episode.

Harry Styles, a close friend of Corden’s, will appear on the show, having appeared on The Late Late Show multiple times over the years.

It had been rumoured that Styles would be reuniting with his former One Direction episode as a send-off for Corden, but this was debunked by the talk show last week.

“Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true,” the show tweeted.

“What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant two-hour finale planned to celebrate eight years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

Joining Corden and the singer on the show will be Elf star Ferrell, who also has a link to the Gavin and Stacey co-creator’s time on the chat show, having previously been a guest during Corden’s first week in March 2015.

Before the final live show episode airs, an hour-long Carpool Karaoke special will be broadcast.

While the final Carpool Karaoke guest is yet to be announced, K-pop girl group Blackpink will be among the final three guests.

For the pre-show finale, Tom Cruise will also return for “one final over-the-top sketch” featuring a performance of The Lion King.

Following Corden’s departure from hosting The Late Late Show, he plans to return to London to spend more time with his family.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37am EST on CBS in the US. It airs in the UK the following day at 11:50pm on Sky Comedy.