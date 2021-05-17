James Corden reveals why Prince Harry interview was kept secret

James Corden has opened up about his surprise interview with Prince Harry, and explained why he and the showrunners chose to keep the chat under wraps – and how they managed it.

The interview aired in February, shortly before Harry and Meghan Markle’s widely publicised sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

It was widely regarded as a coup for Corden’s show, which managed to provide a number of insights from Harry in the wake of his family’s move to Southern California.

“It wasn’t so much to spring it on you… our show is about joy and life and lights, and levities, as best you can find it, and so for us, really, we knew that there would be a sort of infinite amount of speculation leading towards what a piece like that might be,” Corden told Deadline.

“Our feeling was, well, we just want to put it out at night on CBS and people will find it the way that they find our show on their phones or their computers the next day, and then they’ll see the piece for absolutely what it is without any speculation or opinion.”

The presenter and actor said he was “really proud” of the result, pointing out that it was the first interview Harry had done since stepping away from his duties as a senior royal.

“I’ve known him a very long time, and so we wanted to show the person that I know, the person I’ve known for a long time, and we just wanted it to be judged on what it was and what it is without a sort of massive speculation leading up to it such as the nature of the way that people talk about him and Meghan,” Corden said.

During the interview, Harry spoke at length about his views on Netflix’s hit show The Crown, including who he would like to portray him as an adult on any future series.

At first forgetting the actor’s name, Harry suggested fellow redhead Damian Lewis, with Corden saying that the Homeland star was a “great shout”.

While The Crown will air for two more seasons, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman, Harry and his wife, Meghan, will not be portrayed on the show.

Elsewhere, Harry defended the show against accusations of artistic licence, and said he believes it gives viewers a “rough idea” about the pressures of royal life.