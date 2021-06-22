James Corden has defended Prince Harry’s decision to leave the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced some criticism when they stepped down from their positions as senior royals at the beginning of last year. They have since relocated to Los Angeles.

Asked about the pair’s decision to leave the country by US radio host Howard Stern, Corden said: “I cannot imagine any of it is easy.”

The Gavin & Stacey star and co-creator added: “But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in depth.”

He added that he believed Harry would likely be going through a hard time after giving up his royal duties.

The 43-year-old said that he knows the Duke of Sussex as the happy person who appeared on an episode of The Late Late Show in February.

“The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know,” he said.

Corden also revealed that he still keeps in touch with Harry.

The royal was vocal about his struggles with mental health in his recently released Apple TV+ series The Me You Can’t See, which he hosts alongside Oprah Winfrey.

In the series, the 36-year-old opened up about the death of Princess Diana and how he remembers his mother being hounded by paparazzi.